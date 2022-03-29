In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Munoz’s goalscoring SJP debut

Santiago Munoz opened his Newcastle United Under-23’s account last night when he netted Newcastle’s opening goal in their fantastic 4-3 win over West Brom at St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle were 2-0 down when Munoz scored, with his goal inspiring the turnaround.

Speaking to the Gazette post-match, Munoz said: "The previous games have given me opportunities. I just work hard in training, get fit and listen to the coaches.

"I am very happy with the win and the confidence. At half-time we talked about that. We needed a goal quickly and it proved to be the perfect moment.”

The Verdict on Munoz’s move

Victor Osimhen of Napoli (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

When Munoz moved to Newcastle, naturally, comparisons between him and the main character of the Goal! film series were made.

Newcastle have even referenced this in a variety of social media posts since, however, his lack of match action led to many supporters believing that his move to Tyneside was simply just a publicity stunt.

However, it was actually a hamstring injury that hampered Munoz’s start to life on Tyneside.

Fortunately, the Mexican seems to have overcome these issues and last night’s goal was the icing on the cake of an impressive few weeks for him.

Munoz has been pictured training with the senior side recently and this goal will only help him impress Eddie Howe and his staff.

There was a reason why Newcastle took Munoz on-loan from Santos Laguna - he was one of the most impressive performers in Mexico and had a number of clubs circling for him.

One goal won’t change his fortunes on Tyneside, however, hopefully it is just the start of a successful career in England.

Napoli’s Osimhen plans

It may be too soon for Munoz in the Newcastle United first-team, however, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen would undoubtedly be a first-team regular.

And fresh reports today have suggested that Napoli will look to sign striker Armando Broja should Newcastle make a big money move for Osimhen.

Broja is currently at Southampton, on-loan from Chelsea, but has impressed and could see Napoli as a more realistic destination to get regular first-team football.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.