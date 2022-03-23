Newcastle United Daily Bulletin: Kieran Trippier’s fitness reveal as West Ham join race for Magpies and Tottenham Hotspur target
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has posted a very positive update on his recovery from injury.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Trippier’s fitness reveal
In a post on Instagram, Trippier has posted a video of himself stepping up his recovery with a session on an exercise bike with the caption: “Stepping training up, can’t wait to be back!”
Trippier has not been seen in action since Newcastle’s clash with Aston Villa last month when he limped off in the early stages of the second-half.
The defender, along with Callum Wilson, may make a return before the end of the season with fresh reports revealing that the game with Norwich City at Carrow Road on April 23 could be a potential return date for the pair.
Why this is a major boost for Newcastle
Since joining the club in early January, Trippier has shown to be a leader both on the pitch and off it and there’s clearly a correlation between their upturn in form and Trippier’s increased influence around the club.
His goals against Everton and Aston Villa capped-off a string of wonderful performances from the England international.
Without Trippier, the team have done very well to get results and his absence hasn’t been too harshly felt, however, it would be a massive lift to see him back in the black and white before the end of the campaign.
Quite simply, Newcastle are a better team with Trippier in it and supporters will be hoping to see as much of the right-back as possible before the end of the campaign.
Hammers ‘track’ Botman
Elsewhere, according to the Evening Standard, West Ham are reportedly tracking long-term Newcastle United target Sven Botman and see the defender as a good addition to David Moyes’ back-line.
Newcastle had approaches for Botman rejected by Lille in January but the 22-year-old is expected to leave France this summer and has a number of suitors interested in his services.
Newcastle still hold an interest, as do Tottenham Hotspur but it is believed, despite the Hammers entering the race for the Dutchman, that AC Milan are currently favourites for Botman.