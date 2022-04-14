Newcastle United Daily Bulletin: Jurgen Klopp’s fixture complaints as Magpies ‘eye’ ex-Tottenham Hotspur star and ‘refuse’ to give up on defender
Jurgen Klopp has once again reiterated his desire to see Newcastle’s clash with Liverpool at the end of the month moved to a new time slot.
In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Klopp’s fixture demand
The Liverpool boss believes his side will be at a ‘disadvantage’ if they have to play Newcastle United at 12:30pm on Saturday April 30 - a game that will be sandwiched in between the two legs of their Champions League semi-final clash with Villareal:
“If you want to cause us problems, you send us to 12.30pm at Newcastle.” Klopp said.
“I don’t understand it. I can understand that people want to see a football match between Liverpool and Newcastle, but I don’t see why any team should have an advantage or a disadvantage.
“The league and the broadcaster really have to try at least to help. We’ll see. I haven’t heard anything yet. Nobody from BT contacted me yet. But I’d say common sense would tell you that it's probably the right thing to do to move the game slightly backwards.”
The verdict
Whilst Klopp has every right to do what he feels is best for his team, there is simply no way the game can be moved from its 12:30pm time slot.
Tickets have been purchased whilst travel and accommodation for home and away fans have also already been booked.
During the pandemic, football supporters were missed and promises were made that fans would once again be at the heart of all the major decisions made by broadcasters and rulemakers.
Playing games in constricted time periods is the by-product of fighting for trophies on all fronts and is something that Liverpool, with their big squad, will have to adapt to as the season progresses.
Transfer gossip latest
Newcastle are reportedly ‘refusing’ to give up on their pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman and will once again try to persuade the Dutchman to join in summer.
An agreement between Botman and AC Milan has apparently been reached, however, various reports suggest that the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on price - giving Newcastle a window to pounce.
Elsewhere, reports from Spain suggest that Newcastle United could be a destination for Gareth Bale this summer.