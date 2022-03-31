In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Lascelles comments

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has revealed that a ‘mentality shift’ at the club is one of the biggest reasons for their transformation in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Speaking at the opening of NUCASTLE, Lascelles highlighted the ‘big’ difference in mentality throughout the club:

“There is a big mentality shift in terms of what we want,” said the defender. “We go into every game now wanting the three points, even when we go down to Chelsea, we aren’t going there to sit back and hope to get a draw. We go there to win the game.”

Lascelles continued: “We’re not here just to survive anymore. We have a winner’s mentality, the club is ambitious, and we are part of that. You can see that in the way we play.”

The verdict

It’s very refreshing to hear Lascelles discuss the shift in mentality at the club. Supporters can see that a change has clearly occurred under Eddie Howe - and the players feel it too.

As mentioned by the defender, it isn’t just a shift from solely the first-team because of favourable results or because of a new management ‘bounce’, but something that has been implemented by the whole club - and Newcastle are currently reaping the rewards of this both on and off the field.

Despite Lascelles starting just one of United’s last nine games, he remains an integral part of the squad and if the last few months have shown anything, it is that Newcastle need their whole squad working as one.

Tottenham Hotspur are next up for the Magpies and because of a potential injury to Fabian Schar, Lascelles could well feature in the capital.

Real Madrid winger links

Newcastle have been linked with an ambitious move to sign Eden Hazard in the past, however, could one of Hazard’s team mates make the switch to Tyneside in summer?

Reports from Sport in Spain suggest that Newcastle are ‘leading the race’ to sign Madrid’s Brazilian winger Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is one of six players that will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this season with the Magpies reportedly in pole-position for his signature.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.