Here, we round-up all the latest Premier League news and how that impacts Newcastle United’s survival hopes:

Saturday’s Premier League results

It was yet another pivotal day at the bottom of the Premier League.

Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood celebrate Newcastle United's victory over Wolves (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton opened the day with a shock 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park to banish any demons from their defeat at Turf Moor in the week.

This result put huge pressure on Leeds United and Watord who met at Vicarage Road at 3pm and it was the visitors who ran out 3-0 winners that gave Jesse Marsch’s side a nine-point cushion over 18th placed Burnley.

The Verdict

Much like last week’s set of results where Brentford shocked Chelsea and Leeds picked up a handy point, this round of fixtures once again highlights the importance of every single point that Newcastle pick up.

The victory against Wolves was a fantastic way to set up the weekend for the Magpies and its importance has only been amplified by today’s results.

Everton’s win against Manchester United is a great result for the Toffees after midweek disappointment and Leeds’ win against Watfodrd puts even more daylight between the bottom three and the sides above them.

Norwich and Burnley face off tomorrow in what is another huge contest that could determine the fates of both sides involved.

It is a huge relief that Newcastle aren’t sweating too much about teams below them and even though safety isn’t secured yet, their ability to pick up points when it really matters is helping Eddie Howe’s side steer clear of immediate danger.

Spurs scout NUFC-linked defender

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to send scouts to watch Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-Jae when he lines up against Galatasaray this weekend.

The 25-year-old only joined the Turkish side at the beginning of the season but his performances have been attracting the attention of sides across Europe and Newcastle United are just one of the sides that have been linked with a move for the defender in the summer.