In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest news from St James’s Park and beyond:

Expert on NUFC ‘difficulty’

Finance expert Dr Dan Plumley believes that Newcastle United will find it ‘much harder’ to challenge the European elite following the latest financial regulations implemented by UEFA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Brentford star Christian Eriksen (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

These regulations mean that clubs cannot spend more than 70% of their revenue on transfers, wages and agents fees - something that Dr Plumley believes will hamper United’s attempts to ‘break the glass ceiling’:

“All the evidence that I’ve been involved in, in terms of research through the university, suggests that it is going to be harder to break the glass ceiling,” he told Football Insider.

“I’ve often said that one of the downsides to FFP is that you’re keeping the big clubs at the top if you focus on the break-even principle.

“They are opening the door a little bit with the permitted losses being higher than they have ever been.

“But the new regs also effectively cap spending. Big clubs will be able to spend more, so they’re always going to be in a preferential place under these rules.

“In the short to medium term, you are just reinforcing that closed shop of the European elite.

Dr Plumley continued: “So, when you look at all those things together, I think it’s going to be so much harder for Newcastle to break into the elite.

“For a club like them, it’s not impossible but it will take more time to catch the rest.”

Newcastle ‘eye’ Eriksen deal

According to 90min.com, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Brentford’s Christian Eriksen to St James’s Park in the summer.

Eriksen has been impressive since returning to football after collapsing during the European Championships with the Bees reportedly set for a battle to keep the Danish international amid huge interest from across the Premier League.