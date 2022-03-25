Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Callum Wilson’s injury ‘frustration’

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has revealed his frustrations at having to sit on the sidelines in Dubai.

Newcastle United have reportedly 'remained in contact' with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Wilson travelled with the squad for their warm weather training camp as he continues his recovery from a calf-injury he picked up against Manchester United in December.

On his ‘Footballer’s Football Podcast’ with Michail Antonio, Newcastle’s No.9. spoke about wanting to get back and scoring goals as soon as possible:

“It's frustrating, I want to be playing, I want to be training, I want to be doing all the things a footballer does.

“I don't want to be stuck in the gym when everyone is outside, having fun, scoring goals, this and that. It seems good from the outside but it's not what you want to be doing.”

The clash against Crystal Palace on April 20 has been pencilled in as a potential return date for Wilson.

The verdict on Wilson’s potential return

Wilson’s return will be hotly-anticipated and he will come back to a completely different Newcastle United side to the one he left in December.

Chris Wood has deputised well but supporters will be keen to see what Wilson can add to this transformed Magpies side.

He offers something different to Wood’s physical presence and with relegation pressure hopefully off the side by his return, it could prove to be a very exciting last few games of the season - especially if Kieran Trippier is also cleared to return to action as well.

Jesse Lingard remains a target

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Wilson could be joined by Jesse Lingard next season with iNews reporting that Newcastle have ‘remained in contact’ with Lingard’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Newcastle made a late move for Lingard during the January window and even though the player was reportedly open to the possibility of a loan move to Tyneside, Manchester United refused to allow the midfielder to leave the club.

Lingard, 29, will leave Old Trafford as a free-agent at the end of the season and is expected to have a great number of options to choose from.

