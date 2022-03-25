Here, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle’s final-day training game

Newcastle United have ended their trip to Dubai with a behind-closed-doors training game against Gulf United’s academy split into three 20-minute periods.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a brace in Newcastle United's friendly win over Gulf United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The club scored five goals over the 60-minute workout, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle netting twice apiece, and Joelinton grabbing the other goal, according to nufc.com.

Unlike their last trip to Saudi Arabia, where Ciaran Clark was dismissed during a tight 2-1 victory over Al-Ittihad, the club didn’t play a formal friendly.

This time, Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, where the team was based, played host to a more informal early-morning training game.

Former United defender Steven Taylor, coach of Gulf United’s first team, was a spectator.

The Verdict

We don’t know too much about the game, which wasn’t even covered by the club’s own media channels, but it was refreshing to hear that Allan Saint-Maximin - who hasn’t started a Premier League game since suffering a calf injury in mid-February - was among the scorers.

Saint-Maximin had hardly trained before last week’s defeat to Everton, and the intense sessions in Dubai will have done him good.

Hopefully, this break can help the Frenchman overcome his injury problems, and picking up a couple of goals certainly won’t harm.

Similarly with Joelinton, he’s had his recent injury worries and even though he has been reinvented as a midfielder, it will please Eddie Howe to see him grab a goal.

And let’s not forget about Gayle. He may have struggled for game time this season, but Howe has previously praised his character and the 32-year-old could still have a role to play this season if Chris Wood picks up any injuries.

Lloyd Kelly rumours

In other news, reports continue that Newcastle will swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer.

Football Insider report that United have sent scouts to watch Kelly over recent weeks and that they could be prepared to move for the defender when the window reopens.

Newcastle did show interest in Kelly during the January window, however, the Cherries were reluctant to sell the 23-year-old midway through the season.

