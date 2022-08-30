Newcastle United could have six key players out for Liverpool as Eddie Howe confirms fresh injury blow
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed record signing Alexander Isak will travel with the squad to Liverpool despite not knowing if he will be available to play.
The Swedish forward arrived from Real Sociedad on Friday for £60million and travelled with the squad to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
But the 22-year-old was forced to watch the 1-1 draw at Molineux from the stands as he hadn’t received his work permit.
And as of Tuesday morning, Isak is still yet to get the green light to play ahead of the match at Liverpool on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
-
2
Next Sunderland Manager: The early contenders to replace Alex Neil after Stoke City switch conformation
-
3
Sunderland fans deliver interesting next manager verdict in social media poll
-
4
Ex-Newcastle United and Rangers boss takes aim at Sunderland's recruitment and backs Alex Neil
-
5
Sunderland facing potential double transfer blow as search for crucial reinforcements continues
“I don't know, I still don't know [if he can play],” Howe said. “I hope so, I desperately hope so. It would be great to see him involved but we're still in the hands of other people. It could go down to the wire.
"We've had minimal training with him but we've seen flashes of him but he's certainly an exciting player."
Howe told The Gazette: “With 75 minutes before kick-off being the window, after that we wouldn’t be able to involve him so yes he’ll be with us [at Anfield].”
Read More
Bruno Guimaraes also missed the match at Wolves due to a hamstring problem and remains a doubt for Wednesday.
“He’s doing well, I don’t know about the game coming up but hopefully not far after that if he doesn’t make this game,” Howe added. “He’s in very positive spirits and desperate to get back and be involved.
“He’s got a slight hamstring [problem], we brought him on at Tranmere for five minutes in case he needed to take a penalty. We wanted him to be warm to take a penalty and obviously he just felt something.”
Howe went on to confirm his squad was ‘stretched’ for the trip to Liverpool with Allan Saint-Maximin a doubt.
“We have a few injuries at the moment, that’s obvious but I don’t think any of them are long-term apart from Emil [Krafth],” Howe said.
"We’re hopeful that we can get the main body of the squad back quickly but I think certainly for this game we’re slightly stretched. [Allan Saint-Maximin] is a worry, he felt his hamstring late in the game when he was sprinting back trying to save the goal. [Kieran Trippier] should be fine.”