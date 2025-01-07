Newcastle United could be missing SIX players for Arsenal Carabao Cup test

Getty Images

Newcastle United are in cup action tonight and they could be missing a large number of first team players.

Eddie Howe is set to be without at least six first team players for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg visit to Arsenal (8pm KO) in London.

Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar are missing due to suspension while Nick Pope (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (ACL) remain sidelined due to injury. Last month, Howe claimed Emil Krafth ‘could be available’ for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal after suffering a broken collar bone back in November. But now it appears the match could come too soon for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that one of his key players will miss the clash against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head into that game having been restricted to just a point against Brighton in their last outing at the weekend. A controversial second half penalty from the hosts secured a point for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, cancelling out Ethan Nwaneri’s opener.

Nwaneri impressed during his 45 minutes on the pitch at the Amex Stadium, but was withdrawn at half-time through injury and Arteta has confirmed that he will not be able to feature against the Magpies on Tuesday night. “Unfortunately he has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks, Arteta admitted. “Muscular injury.”