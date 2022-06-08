The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at St James's Park having impressed during a half-season loan with The Magpies last season.
He made 16 appearances to help Eddie Howe’s side climb out of relegation danger and finish 11th in the Premier League table.
It was understood that Newcastle had an option to make the loan move permanent for £15million, minus any loan fee paid to Villa back in January.
Following the arrival of Dan Ashworth as the club’s sporting director this week, Newcastle have completed a deal which will see them pay around £12million to Aston Villa for Targett.
The Southampton academy graduate was on Tyneside on Wednesday to complete his medical and secure a permanent transfer away from Villa Park.
A move for the defender was always going to be the most straightforward to complete for Newcastle this summer given that the framework for the deal was already in place and Villa were willing sellers.
Even if you include the loan fee, £15million represents shrewd business for a Premier League proven player who still has his best years ahead of him.
Upon signing for Newcastle, Targett told the club website: “I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club.
“For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here.”
Head coach Eddie Howe added: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.”