News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United co-owner targets 13,000 attendance increase at St James's Park

Mehrdad Ghodoussi has challenged Newcastle United supporters ahead of Sunday’s match at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Newcastle United Women’s team are set to smash their 22,134 attendance record against Morpeth Town back in May when they return to St James’s Park against Barnsley in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup second round this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Last season’s attendance set a record for a league match in women’s football across the UK last season. And the club has already confirmed that over 25,000 tickets have been sold for the cup match.

Hide Ad

But Ghodoussi has challenged Newcastle supporters to show ‘what we’re made of’ this weekend in a push for a higher attendance.

Most Popular

The Magpies co-owner posted on Twitter about the match: “Let’s get this to 35,000 and show them what we’re made of…a city united #newcastle #women #nufc #WSL.”

Read More
World Cup: Kylian Mbappe’s classy four-word message to Newcastle United youngste...
Hide Ad

Tickets for the match are on sale now at book.nufc.co.uk/ and are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi embrace as their Wedding anniversary is displayed on the big screen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
BarnsleyTwitterMagpies