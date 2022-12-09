Braces in either half from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron wrapped up by a late goal by young forward Dylan Stephenson saw Newcastle claim a comfortable win against the Saudi Pro League champions in Riyadh. Ghodoussi, Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan were in attendance at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

And at half-time, Al Hilal president Fahd bin Saad bin Nafel handed ‘souvenirs’ to the Newcastle co-owners which included two Al Hilal shirts with ‘Amanda’ and ‘Mehrdad’ printed on the back.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Following the match, Ghodoussi tweeted Al Hilal with a thank you message and a suggestion at a future friendly match at St James’s Park.