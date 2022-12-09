News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United co-owner drops big hint regarding future plans at St James's Park

Mehrdad Ghodoussi has hinted at a future friendly meeting following Newcastle United’s 5-0 win at Al Hilal on Thursday evening.

By Dominic Scurr
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Braces in either half from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron wrapped up by a late goal by young forward Dylan Stephenson saw Newcastle claim a comfortable win against the Saudi Pro League champions in Riyadh. Ghodoussi, Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan were in attendance at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Read More
Newcastle United player ratings v Al Hilal: Two 9s and several 8s as ‘strong’ su...
Hide Ad

And at half-time, Al Hilal president Fahd bin Saad bin Nafel handed ‘souvenirs’ to the Newcastle co-owners which included two Al Hilal shirts with ‘Amanda’ and ‘Mehrdad’ printed on the back.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Following the match, Ghodoussi tweeted Al Hilal with a thank you message and a suggestion at a future friendly match at St James’s Park.

“Thank you for welcoming us so warmly and being such gracious hosts,” he wrote. “We look forward to hosting you in Newcastle soon.”

PrinceJoelinton