Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media, bought the club from Mike Ashley late last year in a £305million deal.

However, co-owner Staveley today revealed that there had been a chance to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, before an agreement was reached with Ashley.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: "We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea – a wonderful club – but there was only ever one club for us, Newcastle."

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley.