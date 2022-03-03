Newcastle United news: Co-owner Amanda Staveley reveals Chelsea decision
Amanda Staveley says she had an “opportunity" to look at Chelsea before buying Newcastle United.
Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media, bought the club from Mike Ashley late last year in a £305million deal.
However, co-owner Staveley today revealed that there had been a chance to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, before an agreement was reached with Ashley.
Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: "We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea – a wonderful club – but there was only ever one club for us, Newcastle."
Abramovich confirmed yesterday that Chelsea had been put up for sale. The billionaire said: “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.”