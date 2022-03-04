Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley reacts to Roman Abramovich's Chelsea sale plan

Chelsea has been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is alleged to have strong ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

Staveley was speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday.

Staveley said: "We're always going to have geopolitical issues.

"I'm really sad that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship he may have with someone.

"I don't think that's particularly fair to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."

Meanwhile, Staveley also said she had an “opportunity" to look at Chelsea before buying Newcastle United.

Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media, bought the club from Mike Ashley late last year in a £305million deal.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: "We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea – a wonderful club – but there was only ever one club for us, Newcastle."

Abramovich confirmed that Chelsea had been put up for sale.