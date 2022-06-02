Loading...

Newcastle United closing in on first summer transfer signing

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:02 pm

Hugo Ekitike has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the club seeing a January bid for the striker accepted, only for the player to turn-down a move to Tyneside.

However, it now appears that the Magpies will be successful in landing Ekitike this time around with reports suggesting that the club have ‘agreed a five year deal’ with the striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. #NUFC

‘Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations.’

Whilst a deal between the two clubs hasn’t been reached yet, personal terms with Ekitike aren’t expected to be a problem. A fee of £25 million plus bonuses could be enough for a deal to be completed.

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike (R) celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade de Reims at The Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, south-western France on October 31, 2021. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
