Hugo Ekitike has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the club seeing a January bid for the striker accepted, only for the player to turn-down a move to Tyneside.
However, it now appears that the Magpies will be successful in landing Ekitike this time around with reports suggesting that the club have ‘agreed a five year deal’ with the striker.
According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. #NUFC
Most Popular
-
1
This is what Wolves defender Dion Sanderson said about his last spell at Sunderland amid Sheffield United interest
-
2
The Everton view on Nathan Broadhead as Sunderland hold talks to re-sign striker
-
3
Philipp Hildebrand, John Reece and Sunderland's ownership situation: What we know as Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven agree to sell shares with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus retaining control
-
4
Signings from Leeds United, Manchester City, Everton and West Ham: Sunderland's 2021/22 recruitment assessed
-
5
Sunderland and Sheffield United tracking ex-loanee as former Cats duo sign for non-league clubs
‘Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations.’
Whilst a deal between the two clubs hasn’t been reached yet, personal terms with Ekitike aren’t expected to be a problem. A fee of £25 million plus bonuses could be enough for a deal to be completed.