Newcastle United close to completing surprise loan deal on deadline day

Head coach Eddie Howe has been looking to sign a left-back in this month’s transfer window, and a loan deal has been agreed with Aston Villa for Targett.

Villa have allowed Targett to leave the club following the signing of Lucas Digne, who had been a target for relegation-threatened Newcastle earlier in the window.

Targett, 26, arrived at the club’s training ground this morning. Sky Sports report that there are discussions over an agreement to turn the move into a permanent switch at the end of the campaign. The Eastleigh-born player joined Villa from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn, 29, is set to complete a £13million move to United. Blyth-born Burn – who started out at Newcastle’s Academy – can also play at left-back. Burn is also undergoing a medical on Tyneside.

