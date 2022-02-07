Newcastle United close in on senior appointment as Dan Ashworth resigns

Ashworth, according to Brighton, will take “a similar role at another Premier League club” following a period of gardening leave.

Newcastle, seeking to appoint a new director of football, were reportedly given permission to speak to Ashworth late last year.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from the FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave, as we’d developed a close day to day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague, and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival.

"With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom added, “We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place, and for that we are greatly appreciative.

Dan Ashworth has resigned from his position at Brighton and Hove Albion.