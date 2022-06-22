Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, according to Sky Sports, has agreed a deal for the goalkeeper, and the 30-year-old's expected to undergo a medical on Tyneside this week. Pope – who hopes to make England’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – will cost around £10million.

Head coach Eddie Howe is looking for a goalkeeper to challenge 32-year-old No.1 Martin Dubravka for a place in his team. The move will intensify speculation over the future of 31-year-old Karl Darlow, who has been linked with Middlesbrough.

United yesterday sold Freddie Woodman to Preston North End for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old said: “It’s been a while trying to get this over the line, but I’m delighted to be here, and I feel very honoured to be joining such a fantastic football club – and a club that’s going in the right direction.”

