The club, according to Sky Sports, has agreed a deal for the goalkeeper, and the 30-year-old's expected to undergo a medical on Tyneside this week. Pope – who hopes to make England’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – will cost around £10million.
Head coach Eddie Howe is looking for a goalkeeper to challenge 32-year-old No.1 Martin Dubravka for a place in his team. The move will intensify speculation over the future of 31-year-old Karl Darlow, who has been linked with Middlesbrough.
United yesterday sold Freddie Woodman to Preston North End for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old said: “It’s been a while trying to get this over the line, but I’m delighted to be here, and I feel very honoured to be joining such a fantastic football club – and a club that’s going in the right direction.”
