Lascelles – who has only started one of the club’s last three games – could start on Sunday if defensive colleague Fabian Schar fails to prove his fitness ahead of the club’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Schar, in talks over a new deal at Newcastle with his contract expiring at the end of the season, was forced to withdraw from the Switzerland squad because of an abductor problem.

Lascelles, an unused substitute against Everton before the international break, has lost his place to Dan Burn, named the club’s player of the month for March ahead of fellow January signing Bruno Guimaraes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about losing his place, Lascelles said: “I have a really good relationship with the manager (Eddie Howe). We speak a lot. He hasn’t dragged me out of the team because I was playing badly, or my performances weren't good enough.

"I’m happy the team are playing well, and it’s not just my job as captain to drive the team on the pitch, it’s about what happens at the training ground, drive what the manager wants in training. I just want to see us climb up the table.”

Lascelles, appointed captain in 2016, was speaking at the opening of NUCASTLE, the new £8million home of the Newcastle United Foundation.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table, and nine points above the relegation zone, ahead of the Tottenham game.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles.