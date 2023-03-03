Newcastle United boss reveals why winger has been excluded from first team squad

Eddie Howe’s revealed why he has excluded Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser from his first-team squad

Fraser, under contract until 2025, has been training with the club’s Under-21s – and Howe says he only wants “committed” players in his group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” said United’s head coach, who has fielded the 29-year-old since October. “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Newcastle United supporters at Wembley.

Asked if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Newcastle United fitness news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s issued an injury update on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes was forced off with a twisted ankle in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley – and Howe has spoken about his fitness ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.