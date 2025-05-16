Newcastle United boss outlines what frustrates him amid transfer talk

The latest Newcastle United transfer news, via PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted his frustration at seeing his star players repeatedly touted as transfer targets for Arsenal as the clubs prepare to battle it out for second place in the Premier League.

The Magpies head for the Emirates Stadium on Sunday lying two points behind the Gunners and knowing a fourth victory over Mikel Arteta’s men this season – they beat them home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-finals – would leave them in pole position to snatch the runners-up spot behind champions Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will do so having seen a series of pundits suggest the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes could take a step up by joining the North London club, a view which rankles on Tyneside.

Howe said: “It is a frustration because I don’t see why our players are getting linked here, there and everywhere with other clubs. “I’d like to think the players are happy here. I’d like to think again that they’re seeing us grow and develop into a team that hopefully can compete at the top end of the division.

“We have no divine right to do that, but I think we’re going in the right direction, so yes, it’s a source of frustration. But I don’t let it absorb me, really.”

Newcastle had perhaps gained a reputation as a selling club under previous owner Mike Ashley, but the financial clout of the current regime has changed the picture at St James’ Park and astute investment off the pitch has helped them to end their 70-year domestic trophy drought and compete for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spending restrictions have slowed the project and Newcastle have not made a major signing in the last three transfer windows – but that is likely to change this summer.

Head coach Howe said: “Regular success, consistent success, all these things help you in the journey that you’re on to show to everybody that that’s where the club’s ambition is. There’s no doubt that’s what the club’s ambition is.

“As we’ve said many times, the ability financially to compete the last few years has been hampered by PSR. But those issues aren’t there for the coming window, so I don’t see any reason why we can’t strengthen, not weaken ourselves.”

Wages may be a different matter, although Howe, who insists attracting players to the north-east rather than London has not been an issue, revealed the perception of a soft salary cap is not necessarily accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It depends on the individual and if the individual is worth doing that with, then I think you need to consider it and maybe implement it. But you have to be aware that every decision you make has a consequence, so obviously you have to think that through carefully.”

Defender Sven Botman is a doubt for the game after suffering a knock to his knee during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, although the damage is not thought to be too serious.