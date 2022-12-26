But Eddie Howe believes it’s only a matter of time before the winger’s back in his team.

Saint-Maximin’s last league start came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in late August. The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury after scoring a stunning equaliser at Molineux. Saint-Maximin returned to fitness ahead of the World Cup break, and started last week’s Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth from the bench.

And Howe acknowledged Saint-Maximin’s readiness to play from the start ahead of this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

"For me, if he’s unavailable at any time, it’s a disaster, because he's unique, and he's got those skills that any defender doesn't want to play against," said Howe.

“He's a real character – and we love him for that. He's got a really nice personality, he's really good to work with. But, like every player, he'll want to play, I've got no doubt about that, and he'll be pushing to play. But that's a great thing for us."

Saint-Maximin made an impact as a substitute against Bournemouth, and Howe has spoken about the importance of having players on the bench who can influence a game.

‘It’s a good question, and I think it’s very relevant,” said United’s head coach. “Players don’t view that role necessarily as something they want to do on a regular basis.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

"That is the players’ mindset. Every player wants to start and play 90 minutes. But when you’re managing, you’re looking for players who can impact when you make changes. It’s very much become a squad game.

"I believe that specialists in certain actions, whether that’s coming off the bench of starting a game for an hour, are going to become more relevant.

Howe, however, sees Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice in the summer of 2019, as a starter, when fully fit.

“He’s absolutely not in that role – he’s a key player from the off, when he’s 100% fit,” said Howe.