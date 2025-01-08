Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe makes big Martin Dubravka admission amid transfer interest

Martin Dubravka’s future continues to dominate headlines on Tyneside during the January transfer window.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has revealed he wants Dubravka to stay at the club and sign a new deal despite having a move to Saudi Arabia lined up. Dubravka is understood to be on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab with reports from Saudi Arabia claiming that Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Arsenal would be the goalkeeper’s last for the club.

Speaking afterwards, when pressed on whether Dubravka is set to leave the club, Howe confirmed he would be speaking to sporting director Paul Mitchell about the situation.

“I know nothing, genuinely,” he added, as reported by our sister title the Shields Gazette. “I’ve been head down into the game so I’m sure I’ll speak to Paul at some stage today."

Howe went on to make a bombshell admission that he not only wants Dubravka to stay at Newcastle for the remainder of the season but also sign a new contract.

When asked if he wants Dubravka to agree a new deal, Howe told The Gazette: “That would be my wish.”

