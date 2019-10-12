'Newcastle United are happy' – Carlisle United boss hits back at Elias Sorensen criticism

Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has hit back at criticism of his treatment of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 07:00 am
NANJING, CHINA - JULY 17: Elias Sorensen #47 of Newcastle United controls the ball during the Premier League Asia Trophy 2019 fixture between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on July 17, 2019 in Nanjing, China.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League)

And claims the Magpies are happy with Sorensen’s Brunton Park development.

The Danish youth international is yet to score for a senior goal as part of his season-long loan but has been used mainly as a substitute.

“We are treating him well. When it comes to the game time, of course they will be disappointed,” said Pressley.

“They have sent a player out who wants to play.

“Again I phoned Shola (Ameobi) yesterday to brief him on a few things. They want him to play but they’re happy with the addition work he is doing.

“It is part of my job to shape them, and even if he doesn’t get the minutes he wants, the club will be getting back a more formed player.

“They are happy with how we are going about things are going.”