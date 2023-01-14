Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ‘eye’ Roma star as Magpies ‘monitor’ Stoke City starlet

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle and Spurs ‘eye’ Roma midfielder

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has emerged as a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian has entered the final 18-months of his contract at Roma with player and club still to come to a resolution in talks over a new deal.

According to Calciomercato, the Magpies have expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old, whilst Spurs are long-term admirers of Zaniolo. The versatile midfielder has featured 17 times under Jose Mourinho this season, scoring twice and grabbing a further three assists.

Chris Sutton tips Magpies for Fulham domination

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Newcastle United will pick up their first Premier League win of 2023 when they host Marco Silva’s Fulham on Sunday. Sutton believes the Magpies have bounced back from their FA Cup disappointment and will have ‘too much’ for their opponents.

Nicolò Zaniolo of AS Roma (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Sutton told BBC Sport: “It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but I don't think that defeat has any bearing on their league form. Eddie Howe's side bounced back to pummel Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are on a high after reaching the semi-finals - their fans will be too.

“Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season, but I think the Magpies will have too much for them. No shocks here.”

Sutton predicts Newcastle will triumph 3-0.

Newcastle United ‘monitoring’ Stoke City starlet

According to the Daily Mail, Stoke City Under-18’s striker Nathan Lowe is being monitored by Newcastle United ahead of a potential transfer to the north east. Lowe is yet to feature in the senior side under Alex Neil but is making waves at youth level, scoring seven times this season.

