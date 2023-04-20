Newcastle United and Manchester United to ‘lock horns’ over £45m starlet as Aston Villa ‘eye’ La Liga ace
Newcastle United and Manchester United are locked in a battle for Champions League qualification and are set to lock horns over one of European football’s brightest talents.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘eye’ £45m Manchester United ‘target’
Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has once again emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer after an impressive season with the Portuguese club. Inacio has been a regular member of Ruben Amorim’s side, but has recently seen talks over a new deal at the club stall.
The 21-year-old’s current contract at the club doesn’t expire until 2026, however, his club are looking to get Inacio to agree to a new deal - one that would allow them to raise his current release clause. That figure currently stands at a reported £45m.
Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Portugal international whilst his manager, Amorim, has been touted as Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea’s new manager.
Aston Villa to pay La Liga star’s release clause
According to reports picked up by HITC, Aston Villa are willing to pay Real Mallorca £15m to sign Kang-In Lee this summer. That fee would trigger Lee’s release clause and allow Villa to start negotiations with the 22-year-old.
According to the reports, Unai Emery is a big fan of the South Korean international. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Lee this summer as he shows promise of realising the great potential he showed whilst at Valencia earlier in his career.