Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has once again emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer after an impressive season with the Portuguese club. Inacio has been a regular member of Ruben Amorim’s side, but has recently seen talks over a new deal at the club stall.

The 21-year-old’s current contract at the club doesn’t expire until 2026, however, his club are looking to get Inacio to agree to a new deal - one that would allow them to raise his current release clause. That figure currently stands at a reported £45m.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Portugal international whilst his manager, Amorim, has been touted as Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea’s new manager.

Aston Villa to pay La Liga star’s release clause

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to reports picked up by HITC, Aston Villa are willing to pay Real Mallorca £15m to sign Kang-In Lee this summer. That fee would trigger Lee’s release clause and allow Villa to start negotiations with the 22-year-old.

