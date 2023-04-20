News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Newcastle United and Manchester United to ‘lock horns’ over £45m starlet as Aston Villa ‘eye’ La Liga ace

Newcastle United and Manchester United are locked in a battle for Champions League qualification and are set to lock horns over one of European football’s brightest talents.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Read More
Newcastle United’s 16 worst transfers of the last decade - including ex-Leeds an...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘eye’ £45m Manchester United ‘target’

Most Popular

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has once again emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer after an impressive season with the Portuguese club. Inacio has been a regular member of Ruben Amorim’s side, but has recently seen talks over a new deal at the club stall.

The 21-year-old’s current contract at the club doesn’t expire until 2026, however, his club are looking to get Inacio to agree to a new deal - one that would allow them to raise his current release clause. That figure currently stands at a reported £45m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Portugal international whilst his manager, Amorim, has been touted as Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea’s new manager.

Aston Villa to pay La Liga star’s release clause

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to reports picked up by HITC, Aston Villa are willing to pay Real Mallorca £15m to sign Kang-In Lee this summer. That fee would trigger Lee’s release clause and allow Villa to start negotiations with the 22-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the reports, Unai Emery is a big fan of the South Korean international. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Lee this summer as he shows promise of realising the great potential he showed whilst at Valencia earlier in his career.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedChampions LeagueAston VillaUnai Emery