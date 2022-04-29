Here, we round-up some of the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Rangers youngster secures new deal
Despite being linked with a move south of the border with reported interest from Newcastle United and Manchester City, Rangers youngster Alex Lowry will extend his stay at Ibrox - according to Football Insider.
Lowry, who was on the bench for their Europa League semi-final clash with RB Leipzig, is set to sign a new deal at Rangers that will keep him at the club until 2025 and thus ending any potential move to Tyneside.
Pundit predictions
Newcastle United face a very difficult test against Liverpool tomorrow. The Red have won 12 of their last 13 league games and haven’t tasted defeat against the Magpies since December 2015.
Neither Paul Merson (3-1 Liverpool) and Mark Lawrenson (2-0 Liverpool) believe Newcastle will end this unwanted record against the Reds, however, both have acknowledged that the Magpies could give Liverpool a test.
Merson told Sportskeeda: “I'd be shocked if Jurgen Klopp rotated his team this weekend. Villarreal were well out of their depth last night and aren't going to score three goals next week. Liverpool can even afford to lose that game, but they cannot drop points here.
“Liverpool must win this game because a draw is no good. City and Liverpool are miles ahead of every other Premier League team at the moment. Newcastle have done great - don't get me wrong - but they'll face a different kind of opponent in Liverpool.”
Lawrenson told BBC Sport: “After winning four games in a row, Newcastle will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp's side.
“I'm sure Howe's plan will still be to make sure they are difficult to beat, but I don't think the home fans will settle for seeing them put 11 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and just play for a point.
“Also, the way the Reds are playing makes me think they will get the result they need, no matter who is in their team. They are just in that zone.”