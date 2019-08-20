Newcastle United and Man United scout Porto star as hat-trick hero shines
Newcastle United continue to monitor the transfer market – with plans already being drawn up for the January window.
According to reports in Portugal, the Magpies sent scouts to Estadio do Dragao to take in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria de Setubal.
Cape Verde international frontman Ze Luis, 28, netted a hat-trick, partnering rumoured United transfer target Moussa Marega up front.
A report in A Bola states: “The match between FC Porto and V. Setúbal motivated the visit of several emissaries of foreign clubs, aware of the latest opportunities of the summer market.”
It continues: “Spies who were on duty yesterday: Milan and Atalanta (Italy), Man. United and Newcastle (England), Strasbourg (France), Dortmund (Germany) and Valladolid (Spain).”
United finished the summer transfer window having signed five new players, adding Sweden international Emil Krafth and striker Andy Carroll on deadline day, but still have money in the kitty for potential January reinforcements.