Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘keeping tabs’ on Juventus ace

Newcastle United are ‘keeping tabs’ on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - according to 90min. The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Frenchman whose deal at the Old Lady will expire at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will likely be a free agent in summer and, according to the reports, was watched by both Liverpool and Newcastle during Juventus’ Europa League Quarter-Final win over Sporting Lisbon in midweek. Rabiot starred for France in Qatar, helping his country reach the World Cup final before being beaten by Argentina.

Magpies ‘close in’ on winger signing

According to reports in Denmark, Newcastle United are ‘closing in’ on the signing of 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh. Minteh currently plays for Odense and has two goals and six assists in just 12 league appearances this term.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 20: Adrien Rabiot of Juventus in action during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg match between Sporting CP and Juventus at Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 20, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

According to Sport Fyn, the Magpies are ‘very close’ to sealing a deal for Minteh for a reported fee of £4.75m. Work permit issues mean a loan move away from the club is likely for the 18-year-old if he joins the club when the summer transfer window opens.

Pundit tips James Ward-Prowse for Newcastle United move

Former Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Newcastle United could move to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer. Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move to Tyneside, but Reo-Coker believes the Magpies will face stiff competition for his signature.

Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think he is a great player. When you talk about quality and delivery, he’s probably up there with Kevin De Bruyne.

“Whether it’s from set pieces or also dead ball situations, I think there will be a number of Premier League clubs that require his services. I could see him fitting in at Aston Villa or even Crystal Palace if they stay up.

