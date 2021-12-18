Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Everton's Lucas Digne in January (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

January looks like being a very important month for Eddie Howe’s side as they plan to strengthen ahead of their battle against the drop.

Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pundit’s warning over Championship signing

Newcastle’s search for defensive recruitments in January has seen them linked with a multitude of players.

One of the latest players to be linked is a defender that had a successful time under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, Steve Cook.

Cook amassed over 150 appearances in the Premier League, however, pundit Noel Whelan believes that Newcastle United should ‘be aiming a bit higher’ than the Cherries defender:

“Eddie Howe has worked with him, but ultimately he’s a Championship player.” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Can he make the grade in the Premier League again? Is he really a better player than Newcastle have already? Only Howe can answer those questions.

“Bournemouth are flying high at the top of the Championship as well, they could make it hard for him to leave – especially in January in the middle of their promotion push.

“I just think they have to be aiming a bit higher. Look at players surplus to requirements in that top four, top six, get them in on loan to give them that opportunity – it’s a win-win for both sides.

“Having that bit more quality and experience in the Premier League could make the difference in the relegation battle.

“It will be difficult – especially with no sporting director at the club. All of the pressure is on Eddie Howe’s shoulders.”

Newcastle chase Everton defender

According to the Mirror, Leicester City and Newcastle United will target Everton’s Lucas Digne in January.

The Toffees have ‘formally agreed’ a deal to sign Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, a deal which likely signals the beginning of Digne’s departure from Goodison Park.