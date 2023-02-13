Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United and Fulham ‘eye’ Ligue 1 stopper

According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Newcastle United and Fulham have been monitoring the progression of Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier over a potential transfer in the summer. Chevalier has conceded just 14 goals in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and has collected seven clean sheets in that time.

At just 21, Chevalier is enjoying a sterling debut campaign as Lille’s first-choice goalkeeper and is already being linked with a move to the Premier League. According to reports, both Newcastle and Fulham have ‘observed’ the goalkeeper and regard the Frenchman as potential long-term successors to Nick Pope and Bernd Leno respectively.

Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison’s ‘next steps’

Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of James Maddison and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed he believes the 26-year-old has ambitions to play ‘at the highest level’.

Lille's French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (R) stops the ball in front of Clermont-Ferrand's French forward Grejohn Kyei (L) during the French L1 football match between Lille LOSC and Clermont Foot 63 at Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France on February 1, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after their win over Spurs at the weekend, Rodgers said: “I think he knows how much he’s loved and the impact he’s had here. It’s just going to be about him and where he sees the next steps of his career. That’s nothing against the club or against anyone, he’s probably a player that wants to play at the very highest level and he’s showing he can do that.

“He’s a top, top player but in the meantime we’re not taking anything away from him, he’s very committed. You see him, he led them out, his chest was out and he absolutely loved it, it was right up his street.”

Chris Hughton makes managerial return

Former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton has made his return to management over a year after leaving his last role in charge of Nottingham Forest. Hughton had been working as a technical advisor for the Black Stars since February 2022 and replaced Otto Addo as manager.