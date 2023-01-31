Despite the abundance of attacking talent available to PSG boss Christophe Galtier, the French champions are set to add yet another star to their ranks in the form of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following a crazy month of transfer activity at the club.

The arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix mean there is no place for Ziyech in Graham Potter’s first-team plans with UEFA rules meaning the Moroccan may have even been left out of their Champions League squad had he stayed with the club. And whilst Everton and Newcastle United had shown interest in signing Ziyech on-loan until the end of the season, the allure of the Parc Des Princes means it will be Ligue 1 where Ziyech plays his football for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle had reportedly identified Ziyech as a potential alternative to Anthony Gordon, should the Magpies and the Toffees fail to agree on a price for the 21-year-old whilst Everton had eyed a move for the Moroccan as Gordon’s potential replacement at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, speculation has grown that Newcastle could be interested in signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher before the transfer deadline at 11pm. However, a potential switch across London to Arsenal for Jorginho will likely mean Gallagher stays at Stamford Bridge this month.