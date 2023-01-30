Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Conor Gallagher interest from Newcastle United and Everton

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a potential alternative to Jonjo Shelvey as he nears a move to Nottingham Forest. Gallagher has been used fairly regularly at Stamford Bridge this season, however, the Blues are still pursuing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, a deal that could see Gallagher lose his place at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle, who have been linked with a move for Gallgher for a few seasons now, would be reportedly interested in an initial loan move for the midfielder, with the potential to make that into a permanent move. Everton have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old and have reportedly submitted an offer of £40million plus £5million in add-ons.

Everton, fresh on the back of appointing Sean Dyche as Frank Lampard’s replacement as manager at Goodison Park, could be very active in the transfer market before the deadline passes.

Simon Jordan slams Anthony Gordon

“I don’t like the way he has behaved towards Everton football club. It’s like rats deserting a sinking ship, you should be able to help that football club, not disadvantage it by your behaviour. I hope he gets what he deserves and reaps what he sows.

When challenged on whether Gordon is a ‘rat deserting a sinking ship’ by Jim White, Jordan responded: “He is a little bit isn’t he? Everton have given him an opportunity.

“Danny Murphy thinks he’s going to be a top, top player. But I think he still has a lot to prove and ultimately Everton deserve to be handled a little bit better by the player and with a little bit more respect.”

Nathan Jones previews St James’s Park showdown

Southampton boss Nathan Jones believes the Carabao Cup semi-final is finely poised and that it’s far from ‘mission impossible’ for his side to overhaul a 1-0 deficit at St James’s Park.