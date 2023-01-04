Both Newcastle and Chelsea are reportedly tracking Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier over a potential move for the shot stopper - according to RMC Sport. Meslier has been the no.1 at Leeds throughout their time in the Premier League with both Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa putting huge faith in the 22 year old.

Meslier has kept just three clean sheets this season, including one at St James’s Park on New Year’s Eve, but made a season record nine saves during their 2-1 win at Anfield back in October. The reports from RMC Sport reveal that Newcastle and Chelsea have been tracking the Frenchman, although Chelsea’s need for a goalkeeper is more pressing at the moment.

Newcastle United are reportedly tracking Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The shutout against Arsenal means Nick Pope has now kept six clean sheets in a row as the Magpies boast the best defensive record in the Premier League. Despite this, aged just 22, the future is very bright for Meslier and with almost 100 Premier League appearances already to his name, there is no doubt he has all the potential in the world.