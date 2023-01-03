Newcastle United and Chelsea delivered transfer blow as Brighton make Leandro Trossard decision

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Brighton make Leandro Trossard decision

Brighton are set to trigger a one year extension to Leandro Trossard’s contract at the club, keeping him at the Amex Stadium until the end of next season - according to TalkSport. Trossard’s current deal at Brighton expires at the end of the season, however, this contract extension means the Seagulls won’t lose the Belgian on a free transfer in summer.

Both Newcastle United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Trossard, given his links to Dan Ashworth and Graham Potter. However, this move by Brighton means that if either club wants to sign Trossard this window or in summer, then they will have to meet Brighton’s financial demands.

Leicester City ‘interested’ in signing Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka could be on his way to the King Power Stadium this month after being recalled from a loan move at Manchester United. According to Ed Aarons, the Slovakian is reportedly attracting attention from Leicester City who could move for the 33 year old this month.

Brighton have reportedly extended Leandro Trossard's contract at the club amid Newcastle United and Chelsea speculation (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Unlike his move to Old Trafford, a transfer to Leicester could be a permanent one with Dubravka unlikely to displace Nick Pope as Newcastle’s No.1. Dubravka made just two EFL cup appearances for the Red Devil’s during his time at the club.

Juventus table Adrien Rabiot offer

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus have tabled an offer to Adrien Rabiot to keep him at the club and fend off interest from the Premier League. Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the Frenchman who could leave Turin on a free transfer at the end of the season.

