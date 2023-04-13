News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘scout’ £17m NXGN wonderkid also wanted by PSG

Newcastle United’s focus on youth recruitment could see them sign one of Turkish football’s brightest prospects - according to recent reports.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler was recently listed in NXGN’s future world stars. The list, which also featured Newcastle’s Garang Kuol, highlights some of the stars of the future to watch out for.

And fresh reports from Turkey suggest that Newcastle and Arsenal have been scouting the 18-year-old ahead of a potential move this summer. Guler has already been capped twice by his country and has featured in the Europa League for his club this season.

Guler is valued at around £17m, however, he reportedly has a clause in his contract that could see him leave for just £4m this summer if he fails to play a minimum amount of minutes for his club - something that is likely to be triggered this season. PSG have also been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder.

Fenerbahce Arda Guler in Europa League action (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)Fenerbahce Arda Guler in Europa League action (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
