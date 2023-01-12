Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle and Arsenal ‘battle’ for Lazio star

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a target for Arsenal this window as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield options. The Serbian international is out of contract at the Serie A club at the end of next season and may be allowed to leave the club this month.

Arsenal have been touted to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for around £44million in summer. However, whilst the Gunners remain favourites to land Milinkovic-Savic, Newcastle United have also reportedly shown interest in the midfielder and could swoop ahead of the north London outfit if a deal between Arsenal and Lazio cannot be agreed this month.

Reports from Italy suggest Newcastle would be willing to pay more than Arsenal to sign the midfielder with a fee of around £50million being reported.

Sporting Lisbon ‘prepared to lose’ Newcastle United ‘target’

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly preparing themselves for the departure of defender Goncalo Inacio this summer. Inacio had been linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, but no club made an offer for the 21-year-old defender.

Manchester United and Newcastle United had been credited with an interest but, according to reports from O Jogo, as picked up by Sport Witness, the pair had been put off by Sporting’s £40million valuation of the Argentine. However, with another solid season of top-flight football behind him, Inacio could finally make his move to England in the summer with the Portuguese side already preparing for his departure.

Wolves close in on signing of former Newcastle United target

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina. Lemina now plies his trade with Nice in France after leaving England in summer 2021 following spells at St Mary’s and with Fulham.