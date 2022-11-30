News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United ‘above all’ to sign France World Cup star amid Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea interest

France have progressed as group winners to the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar - but could one of their main players be heading to Tyneside?

By Joe Buck
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 7:31pm

France topped their group despite losing their final game to Tunisia with Didier Deschamps naming a rotated side for their clash on Wednesday afternoon. One of the men that started on the bench for the reigning world champions was Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot and the midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

As picked up by Sport Witness, the Magpies are reportedly ‘above all’ to land his signature with Chelsea and Liverpool also interested in the 28 year old. Rabiot was on the verge of joining Manchester United this summer, but saw a move to Old Trafford stall before eventually collapsing. Rabiot netted his country’s first goal of the World Cup with an equaliser against Australia in their opening game.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in January (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
