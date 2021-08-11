Newcastle 'submit bid' for Leeds United target but could see one of their own ‘snapped up’ by Rafa Benitez while United loanee makes an impression on debut

Sweden's midfielder Jens Cajuste (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Newcastle ‘submit bid’ for long-term midfield transfer target

A fresh update has emerged regarding the status of Newcastle’s summer long pursuit of Jens Cajuste.

It has been reported that Newcastle have submitted a bid of €14million plus add-ons for Cajuste as they aim to prise the midfielder away from his current home at FC Midtjylland.

Newcastle will not have it their own way if they want to conclude this deal however with Ligue 1 side Rennes and fellow Premier League sides Brentford and Leeds still holding an interest.

Brentford, because of their owner’s links to FC Midtjylland, is still Cajuste’s most likely destination but it is also believed Leeds United could have a major say in the transfer if they submit a bid.

Rafa Benitez interested in bringing Newcastle midfielder to Everton

One midfielder that could be on his way out of St James’s Park however is Sean Longstaff.

It has been widely reported that Rafa Benitez is an admirer of Longstaff and is working on a deal to tempt Longstaff to Goodison Park.

Longstaff’s contract at Newcastle expires at the end of the current season but no deal has been agreed by either club.

Reports of a swap-deal involving Longstaff and Everton’s Tom Davies have also been reported but have since cooled-off.

Newcastle loanee impresses on debut for new club

On Monday, it was announced that Kelland Watts had joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

Watts, who impressed during pre-season at Newcastle, is already impressing at his new club, making his debut just 24 hours after signing.

Watts started against Hull City in the Carabao Cup and played at centre-back for 73 minutes before being replaced by James Carragher.

Post-match, speaking to Wigan Today, his new boss Leam Richardson said: “The young kid settled in excellently well. I thought he took to the task extremely well.”

Newcastle United are in action on Sunday when the Premier League returns with West Ham United the visitors to St James’s Park.

