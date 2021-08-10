Newcastle have bid ‘rejected’ for French midfielder while defender moves on loan to Sunderland’s League One rivals and club announce free travel for match-ticket holders

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.

Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

French-club ‘reject’ Newcastle bid for midfielder

L’Equipe in France are reporting that Newcastle have had a fresh bid of £12million rejected by Olympique Marseille for midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Despite the imminent arrival of Joe Willock on Tyneside, Newcastle remain in pursuit of Kamara who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Newcastle will face stiff competition for his signature however as it’s reported that Marseille Club-President, Pablo Longoria, would prefer to sell Kamara to Sevilla in Spain.

Kamara has featured predominantly in midfield at Marseille but can also play in the centre of defence, a versatility that will no doubt peak the interest of manager Steve Bruce.

Newcastle defender secures loan-move to Sunderland’s League One rival

One of the main beneficiaries of Newcastle’s pre-season campaign was Kelland Watts with the defender featuring in every friendly.

The form and consistency he showed has clearly impressed as Watts secured himself a loan move to League One side Wigan Athletic.

Watts spent last season on loan at Plymouth in the same division but will be hoping to make an impact at his new club as they aim to haul themselves back into the Championship.

The Newcastle loanee could make his debut for Wigan against Hull City tonight in the Carabao Cup

Free travel on public transport available for Newcastle fans on Sunday

Newcastle United have announced that supporters will be able to access free public transport around the North East on Sunday.

A valid match ticket is required and it can be used on most bus services, Metro, train and ferry services three hours before kick-off and three-hours after full-time.