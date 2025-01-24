Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he will never hide from the truth after forcing himself to sit through another video nasty.

The Magpies’ 4-2 Premier League defeat at Brentford on December 7 prompted Howe and assistant Graeme Jones to watch the game back on the team coach as they headed back to Tyneside, and whatever they saw was put to good use as the club immediately went on a nine-game winning run.

That ended last Saturday when Bournemouth left St James’ Park with a stunning 4-1 victory, and once more – and perhaps to the dismay of his family – the head coach put himself through it all over again once he got home.

He said: “I had to watch it straight away as soon as I got home – great Saturday night for my family. I had to find what I think are the answers for my own peace of mind, and then I can enjoy what is to come.

“I have to face the reality. I don’t like to hide away from it, so if there is something, a truth to be found, if there is something I need to expose with my own eyes, then I will try to confront it. “When you are a manager and you are trying to lead a club of this size, you have to try to face the truth sometimes and not hide away from it.”

Howe and his players will have a chance to put things right at rock-bottom Southampton on Saturday, although face having their travel plans disrupted by Storm Eowyn with high winds in the North-East having forced the cancellations of dozens of flights on Friday morning.

But whenever and however they arrive on the south coast, Newcastle will do so knowing they have to ensure last week’s debacle – which in truth was due as much to Bournemouth’s excellence as their own failings – is a one-off if they are to retain their place in the top six and push for even higher.

They are unlikely to be boosted by major incomings during what remains of the January transfer window, with Howe having warned for some time that the profitability and sustainability issues which caused the club such problems during the summer will not enable significant spending even if Miguel Almiron, who has been linked with a return to Atlanta United, and Lloyd Kelly, reportedly a target for Juventus and Fenerbahce, should leave.

Indeed Garait Khasbiullin, the agent of new Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, has claimed the Magpies were close to landing the player, but ultimately missed out because of PSR.

Howe remains pragmatic on potential incomings this month, while acknowledging things could change.

He said: “I would never intentionally lie to the supporters or anybody. We are not in a position to be active in the market as we sit here now. That might change if something happens.”