Newcastle boss Benitez linked with the ‘next Eden Hazard’

Newcastle Untied have reportedly tabled a bid for Swedish international Kerim Mrabti.

Reports from Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws suggest that Rafa Benitez has tabled a bid of €1.3million for the attacker - who has been dubbed the ‘next Eden Hazard’ in Sweden.

Comfortable playing either as a striker or a number ten, the 24-year-old currently plays for Djurgardens IF in the Swedish top flight and has three caps for his national side.

His 60 appearances for the Swedish side have produced 14 goals and Mrabti captained his side to a Swedish Cup triumph this season.

Djurgardens managed to keep him after interest in January, but the Belgian reports suggest that he will likely leave in the summer.

Udinese and Club Brugge are also said to be interested in the frontman, although the bid from Tyneside is thought to be the highest on the table.

Mrabti’s contract at Djurgardens expires in December and clubs will no doubt be circling around him and eyeing a cut-price deal.

Meanwhile, January transfer target Nicolai Jorgensen has been speaking about his failed winter window move to St James’s Park.

United were reportedly keen to add the Dane to their ranks last season, but could not come to an agreement with Feyenoord for the frontman.

Talking to Bold.DK he admitted he was still open to a Premier League switch.

“A lot of things happened,” he said about United’s bid.

“There was something personal and there was a transfer that went into the sink.

“It caused some annoyances I had not tried before, and maybe I was not prepared to handle them properly.

“It took some time to get up again, but I did, and I finished and scored in the cup finale, so it was great.

“The Premier League is the biggest challenge for all football players. It is the league where the pace is very high and it could also be fun to try to play there one day.

“If that happens, I do not know. But it is clear that it could be incredibly cool to try.”

The Magpies are being linked with a move for Torino full-back Lorenzo De Silvestri as well as being credited with an interest in Spaniard David Lopez.

Reports on the continent suggest Benitez may look to both La Liga and Serie A as he looks to further strengthen a backline which was only bettered by the top flight top five and Burnley in terms of goals conceded last season.

Should they make a move, United will have to compete with the likes of Leicester City and Roma for in-demand Italian international De Silvestri, while Espanyol defender Lopez is also said to be on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, with a €40m release clause in his contract