Newcastle ‘ask’ about German centre-back

Newcastle have reportedly asked about the availability of Hertha Berlin’s Jordan Torunarigha as a potential addition to their defence.

Torunarigha, 24, has fallen out of favour at Hertha Berlin this season, playing just six minutes so far this campaign.

The centre-back, who is left-footed, would fit into the left-side of Newcastle’s back three and with two years left on his contract in Germany, may be available for both a loan deal and permanent signing.

However, Torunarigha has picked up a knock recently and is unlikely to be fit to play again until after the international break in a fortnight’s time.

Pundit believes Newcastle should sell Longstaff

Sean Longstaff has been linked with Everton throughout the summer with a £10million price tag reportedly set on the midfielder’s head.

A reunion with Rafa Benitez would be on the cards if Longstaff departs St James’s Park and former-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes that Newcastle should be looking to offload the midfielder:

Phillips told Football Insider: “It’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t played an awful lot of games, £10million for Steve Bruce to strengthen another position in the squad – you’d get that deal done.

“Everton seem to be going down that British and English route with players like Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

“He’s got that relationship with Benitez as well. If you’re Newcastle – why not let the kid go?”

Ex-referee believes Aston Villa could have had red card

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes that Emiliano Martinez could have been sent off for his foul on Callum Wilson on Saturday.

Hackett told Football Insider: “I think there was a case for a red card.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, he’s given a yellow because he (the referee) has judged it as reckless. Ok fine, that’s his judgement call.

“But I believe the goalkeeper had every intention of taking the forward out. I would have given a red.

“Then you’ve got the ability, within the process, for VAR to come in and you can make the judgement.”

