New injury worry for Newcastle United ahead of Eddie Howe's first game in dugout

Howe will take charge of the team for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after spending a week in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

Jason Tindall, Howe’s assistant, revealed that Gayle – who has made four appearances for the relegation-threatened club so far this season – was struggling with a hamstring problem ahead of the game. Otherwise, Howe, still without defender Paul Dummett, has a fully fit squad to chose from.

“Dwight Gayle was feeling his hamstring slightly,” said Tindall. “That’s one that will be assessed today. We’ll see if he’s ready to train. Other than that, there’s been no new injury concerns.”

Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace five years ago, signed a new contract at Newcastle in the summer ahead of the expiry of his deal.