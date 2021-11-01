Mike Ashley's Sports Direct signs set to stay at Newcastle United – for now
The Sports Direct signs at St James’s Park could stay until the end of the season.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:22 pm
There were hopes that the signage would be taken down following last month’s £300million Newcastle United takeover.
However, the signs advertising former owner Mike Ashley’s sportswear retailer remain in place due to the terms of the sale.
The club’s new owners are looking into the issue, and the Gazette understands that they could stay until the end of the campaign.
Ashley’s Frasers Group paid for stadium advertising in recent years.