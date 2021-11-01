Mike Ashley's Sports Direct signs set to stay at Newcastle United – for now

There were hopes that the signage would be taken down following last month’s £300million Newcastle United takeover.

However, the signs advertising former owner Mike Ashley’s sportswear retailer remain in place due to the terms of the sale.

The club’s new owners are looking into the issue, and the Gazette understands that they could stay until the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sports Direct sign at St James's Park.