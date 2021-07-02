Mike Ashley's Sports Direct passes on Newcastle United's retail operation to new kit supplier Castore

The club has confirmed a “multi-year deal” with the sportswear brand following months of speculation. Manchester-based Castore will also take over the club’s retail operations, which have been run by owner Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct empire.

However, Castore are yet to reveal the designs of the club’s new home and away shirts. The first designs will be unveiled later this month.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy don new training gear in a black and white video posted online by the club, which has ended its long-running association with Puma.

United managing director Lee Charnley said: "We’re delighted to confirm the new partnership between Newcastle United and Castore.

"Castore has already built a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear market, and we feel they are a great partner for the club. We welcome them to Newcastle United, and look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship."

Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: "I’m thrilled to be partnering with one of the most historic and famous clubs in English football. Newcastle has a huge and deeply passionate fan base, and we look forward to giving the Toon Army something else to get excited about next season.

"We believe the partnership signals not only a new shirt for the new season, but also a new start, a new better for this iconic club."

St James's Park.

Castore, which is opening a city centre store, will take over the day-to-day running of the club’s online retail operations.

The club shop at St James’s Park will also be refurbished ahead of the new season.

Castore already also have kit deals with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers as well as the McLaren F1 team. The ambitious firm, founded in 2015, is looking to partner with more clubs over the coming years.