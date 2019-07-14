Mike Ashley has this Newcastle United offer for Steve Bruce
Newcastle United will make Steve Bruce the lowest paid manager in the Premier League – IF they can agree a compensation package with Sheffield Wednesday.
The Magpies had hoped to have Bruce in place before the squad headed out to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament this week.
But as they players landed this morning in the Far East, they remained managerless with academy coaches Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn taking the reins following the departure of Rafa Benitez a fortnight ago.
Bruce talks with Sheffield Wednesday have stalled over the compensation fee due to the Championship club, with Bruce on a one-year rolling deal at Hillsborough.
Reports suggest the Owls want upwards of £5million for Bruce and his coaches, while United are looking to put down much closer to £1million.
Bruce has already agreed to a deal worth in the region £1million per year, which is dwarfed by the £6million picked up by Spaniard Benitez, who left to take a role with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
This, according to the Mirror, will make the former Sunderland boss the lowest paid in the English top flight.
The report states: “Geordie Bruce’s desperation to be in charge of the club he and his family have supported will see his basic pay pegged at £1million a year, when predecessor Rafa Benitez was getting a £6m annual wage.
“The 58-year-old will, however, be able to boost his £20,000 per week wages by ensuring the Magpies avoid relegation back to the Championship.
“Mike Ashley has worked out an incentive-driven salary which will see Bruce collect an extra payment for every place Newcastle finish above the bottom three.
“Ending up in the middle of the table would see Bruce collecting a Benitez-style bonanza payment.”
Should a Bruce deal be struck he is looking to bring his trusted coaches with him – which could also prove costly for United.
Bruce wants former Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew and former Birmingham City and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Stephen Clemence to join in the St James’s Park dugout for next season.
Any new manager will have just 25 days to sign new players.