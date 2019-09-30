Mike Ashley has made a decision on the future of Steve Bruce – and Newcastle United fans will NOT like it
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is in no immediate danger of losing his job despite Sunday's 5-0 horror show at Leicester, according to PA Sport.
The agency report that the 58-year-old retains the full support of owner Mike Ashley as he attempts to turn around a difficult start to the season which has seen the Magpies claim just five from 21 Premier League points.
Bruce has been fighting fires ever since he was appointed in July with fans still fuming at the departure of Rafael Benitez, who had been unable to halt the club's slide into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2015-16 season, but brought them back up at the first attempt and kept them in the top flight for the next two campaigns.
While there were few candidates who could have appeased supporters who had started to believe there could be a brighter future ahead even under Ashley, Bruce's arrival proved underwhelming for many despite his Geordie roots.
He acknowledged from day one that he had a challenge on his hands to win over a disgruntled fanbase, but was confident that he could achieve that feat with results on the pitch.
However, an impressive 1-0 win at Spurs aside, the Magpies have done little to suggest that they can prosper under the former Manchester United defender.
Last Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Brighton, during which they enjoyed only a 29 per cent share of the possession, and the drubbing at the King Power Stadium - which he described as "complete surrender" - have provided worrying evidence to the contrary.
However, it is understood that Bruce, the 10th permanent manager or head coach of Ashley's near 12 and a half-year reign, will be allowed the chance to turn things around.
Never a man to be swayed by public opinion, Ashley appears content to allow Bruce time to mould a new team, although he will need to see a marked improvement if that is to remain the case after a dreadful performance against Brighton and an alarming collapse following Isaac Hayden's red card at Leicester.