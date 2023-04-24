Joelinton, second left, celebrates his goal for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s side beat their Champions League rivals 6-1 yesterday to move up to third place in the Premier League.

Ghodoussi and fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben embraced Howe and his players as they left the field following a lap of appreciation at St James’ Park. And Ghodoussi tweeted about the significance of the victory after the game.

"This team proved today that anything is possible with passion, perseverance, and a strong team spirit,” said Ghodoussi. “Their victory was not just a win, it was a statement.”