Mehrdad Ghodoussi's Newcastle United 'statement'

Newcastle United made a “statement” against Tottenham Hotspur, according to Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Joelinton, second left, celebrates his goal for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.Joelinton, second left, celebrates his goal for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.
Joelinton, second left, celebrates his goal for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s side beat their Champions League rivals 6-1 yesterday to move up to third place in the Premier League.

Ghodoussi and fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben embraced Howe and his players as they left the field following a lap of appreciation at St James’ Park. And Ghodoussi tweeted about the significance of the victory after the game.

"This team proved today that anything is possible with passion, perseverance, and a strong team spirit,” said Ghodoussi. “Their victory was not just a win, it was a statement.”

Howe was asked after the game if his team, which was fighting relegation last season, looked like a Champions League side. United’s head coach said: "It's not for me to say, I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go – and a lot of points to play for."

